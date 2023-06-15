WHO Urges Africa To Integrate COVID-19 Into Disease Management Systems

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged African countries to integrate COVID-19 into their disease management systems, given that the highly infectious respiratory disease remains a public health threat.

Although the WHO declared that COVID-19 was no longer a global public health emergency, the disease still exists globally, and caution is still required.

The WHO African Region COVID-19 Incident Management Support Team’s incident manager Jayne Byakika Tusiime said that African countries should transition from emergency mode to managing COVID-19 alongside other infectious diseases. Tusiime said that vaccination has been one of the life-saving tools used and encouraged people to be vaccinated. Jayne Byakika Tusiime said:

