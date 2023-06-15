Zimbabwe Imposes 1% Charge On Foreign Payments For Six Months

Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has issued Statutory Instrument 107 of 2023, known as the Exchange Control (Control of Payments) (Charge on Specified Outbound Foreign Currency Payments) Regulations, 2023, which imposes a one percent charge on all outbound payments from Zimbabwe to any foreign country for the next six months.

The charge will be levied by all banks and similar institutions, including mobile money transfer agencies that pay an entity outside the country. The collected funds will be deposited into a Debt Redemption Sinking Fund established in terms of section 32 of the Public Debt Management Act.

The new regulations aim to stem the loss of value of the local currency, which has been declining in recent months. The charge applies to funds obtained from the Dutch Auction Foreign Currency Market operated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe every week, or from the interbank market operated by banks to payees outside Zimbabwe.

