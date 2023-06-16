CCC MP Markham Left Parliament Over Chinotimba's Racist Comments

Markham protested that he considered Chinotimba’s statement “totally racial.” He accused the acting Speaker William Mtomba of showing no intention of calling Chinotimba to order. He said:

In this inflammatory position that we are in now, it is quite clear to me that there is no reconciliation from the Hon. Member and the party he represents. Unfortunately, he is not the first to refer to me because of my colour. I was given my skin by my parents. It is not that I selected it. One can almost say God or whoever your God is gave it to you. I am sick and tired of being referred to as white.

In the constitution, it states categorically that you cannot separate us by religion, sex, gender, you name it and yet you tolerate that, Mr. Speaker. I would like to announce to this House that I am absolutely disgusted by the racism that comes from that side and is also endemic in my own. I take leave of this House. Good afternoon.