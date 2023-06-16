Mnangagwa Targets Innscor For "Unjustified" Price Hikes

President Mnangagwa warned businesses against “unjustified” price hikes, affirming that the government will not tolerate such practices. The past few weeks have seen businesses increasing the prices of basic commodities, causing suffering to ordinary people. The government says some of these businesses have been charging exclusively in US dollars or indexing their prices against black market foreign exchange rates, despite having access to cheaper foreign currency at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s auction market.

However, some economists argue that the government’s policy inconsistencies may have triggered the price hikes.

Zimbabwe has faced significant economic instability, including hyperinflation, currency devaluation, shortages of basic goods, high unemployment rates, and political instability. The causes are a combination of factors, such as corruption, and poor economic policies. The government has implemented measures such as adopting a multicurrency system, introducing a new local currency, and launching economic reforms, but these have not been sufficient to stabilise the economy.

Tags

Leave a Comment