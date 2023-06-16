Parliament Approved New Nomination Fees For Election Candidates Sparking Legal Dispute

A new legal dispute is brewing after parliament approved new nomination fees for election candidates on Wednesday. The fees are set at US$20,000 for individuals intending to run for president, up from US$1,000, and US$1,000 for parliament, up from US$50.

The Constitutional Court had ordered a review of Statutory Instrument 144 of 2022, which increased the nomination fees, ruling that the National Assembly had neglected to examine the statutory instrument to ensure its compliance with the Constitution. However, parliament’s five-member legal committee issued a report endorsing the fees, dashing the hopes of opposition parties who had called for the fees to be changed.

Speaking to journalists, ZANU PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi said debating the PLC report would be a waste of time since election dates were already proclaimed. He said:

Feedback