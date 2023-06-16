Zimbabwean Dollar Falls 647%, Hits Formal Sector Hard: IH Securities

According to a recent consumer report by IH Securities, the Zimbabwean dollar has depreciated by 647% this year, which is having a significant impact on those in the formal sector. At the start of the year, the local currency was valued at $705.42 at the central bank foreign currency auction, but as of Tuesday, it had fallen to $5,978.68. On Friday, 16 June 2023, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) stated that at the Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction held on that day, one US dollar was traded at a rate of ZW$6,713.3462. The black market rate was at $900 when the year started but has now reached $7,800.

Month-on-month inflation has surged from 0.7% in January to 15.7%, indicating a rise in the cost of living. Official government statistics reveal that a person needed $29,499.89 in January to be deemed not poor, but this figure had risen to $39,927 by May. These developments are likely to impact the country’s economic growth, which the government initially projected at 3.8%, but revised to 6%. The International Monetary Fund projected growth at 2.5%.

IH Securities notes that the country is increasing dollarisation, but those in the formal sector are likely to be affected by the depreciation of the local currency. It says:

