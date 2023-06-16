ZIMCODD Urges Govt To Introduce Higher Banknote Denominations

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) has urged the government to issue banknotes with higher denominations to facilitate transactions given the rapidly rising inflation. The highest banknote in Zimbabwe is currently the $100 note, which has been eroded by inflation.

Blended inflation statistics show a month-on-month increase of 13.3 percentage points to 15.7% in May 2023. ZIMCODD stated that the Zimdollar is on the verge of total market rejection and collapse as it continues to depreciate massively against the US dollar.

The organisation recommended that the government adopt accruals accounting to get a complete and accurate picture of the financial position of the government. ZIMCODD also noted that excessive liquidity growth in the economy, caused by the government’s funding of various projects and obligations, contributes to the decline of the Zimbabwe dollar.

