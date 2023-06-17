Dumiso Dabengwa's Widow, Zodwa, Dies In UK From Suspected COVID-19

Zodwa, the widow of the late liberation stalwart and national hero Dumiso Dabengwa, has died. According to a family spokesperson, Sijabuliso Dabengwa, Zodwa died in the early hours of Thursday morning in the United Kingdom due to suspected COVID-19 complications. He said:

We have not started arrangements for the funeral yet, we will see from Monday. She died in the United Kingdom from suspected COVID-19 complications. The UK closes offices during weekends.

She had an operation long back in South Africa. After her husband died, she was invited by her children to the United Kingdom and went to stay there in 2019. She could not come back since then after she was affected by COVID-19 regulations until she died on Thursday.

