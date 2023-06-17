Mnangagwa Orders RBZ To Stop Foreign Currency Borrowing

Some analysts have argued that the central bank’s foreign currency borrowing, which is not subject to parliamentary oversight, has aggravated the country’s currency crisis.

Mnangagwa stated that the central bank shall only borrow foreign currency on behalf of the state at the Finance Minister’s behest and not on its own behalf.

In the past, the central bank has borrowed from regional banks to finance imports of fuel, fertilizer, edible oils, and other basic goods. The government has recently taken measures to stabilise the Zimbabwe dollar and control inflation, including transferring certain responsibilities of the central bank to the finance ministry.

Zimbabwe has experienced spells of hyperinflation and currency volatility over the past two decades, which have been blamed on the government’s poor economic management and policies such as the seizure of farms from white farmers by former President Robert Mugabe to resettle landless Black people.

