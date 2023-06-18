Basic Grocery Items Disappear From Shop Shelves

Basic grocery items such as cooking oil, soap, fresh milk and sugar, among others, have disappeared from shelves in formal shops but are readily available on the informal market (tuckshops and streets).

Manufacturers are reportedly supplying goods to informal traders who pay in foreign currency as businesses shun the Zimbabwe dollar whose value has plummetted over the past few weeks.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Denford Mutashu said re-dollarisation is posing a threat to the existence of formal trade. Business Times quoted Mutashu as saying:

Feedback