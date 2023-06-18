Missing Headmaster Found Dead Near Dam

On May 29, Mr. Tsindikwa left his Mabvazuva home in Rusape, proceeding to his workplace at Gwindingwi Secondary School. He later sent suicidal text messages to his wife, Ms. Concern Mandiyaba. He did not return home that day. A search was conducted to no avail. On May 31, Mr. Martin Shiridzinomwa of Magamba suburb discovered Mr. Tsindikwa lying dead near Rusape Dam. A report was made to the police and they attended the scene. No injuries were noted. The body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem. Investigations are underway.

Makoni District Schools Inspector, George Chidhakwa said Tsindikwa had domestic problems (marital issues) and as a result was not regularly attending work this term.

Post-mortem results concluded that poisoning was the cause of Tsindikwa’s death but his relatives disputed the results.

Some of his relatives alleged that he had bruises on his hands and feet, arguing that is consistent with torture or assault.

However, a second post-mortem conducted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital also concluded that poisoning was the cause of his death.

Below are some suicide warning signs suicidal thoughts by Mayo Clinic:

Talking about suicide — for example, making statements such as “I’m going to kill myself,” “I wish I were dead” or “I wish I hadn’t been born”

Getting the means to take your own life, such as buying a gun or stockpiling pills

Withdrawing from social contact and wanting to be left alone

Having mood swings, such as being emotionally high one day and deeply discouraged the next

Being preoccupied with death, dying or violence

Feeling trapped or hopeless about a situation

Increasing use of alcohol or drugs

Changing normal routine, including eating or sleeping patterns

Doing risky or self-destructive things, such as using drugs or driving recklessly

Giving away belongings or getting affairs in order when there’s no other logical explanation for doing this

Saying goodbye to people as if they won’t be seen again

Developing personality changes or being severely anxious or agitated, particularly when experiencing some of the warning signs listed above.

