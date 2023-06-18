Tendai Biti Loses To Markham In Race To Represent CCC In Harare East | Report

It will be the first time in 23 years that the former Minister of Finance will not be part of the country’s legislative house.

Posting on Twitter, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said Biti’s defeat is a victory for corruption in the country. He said:

The BIGGEST issue that has destroyed Zimbabwe is nothing else but CORRUPTION! The Zimbabwean opposition has removed from parliament the most effective corruption fighter in parliament in Zimbabwe’s post-colonial history, Tendai Biti. That is what Joseph de Maistre meant when he said “….every nation gets the government it deserves.” The looters must be popping champagne in their mansions because CCC managed to do what even Kuda Tagwireyi tried and failed! The best Finance Minister we have had in 3 decades is gone through a decision made by lining people up behind a candidate. What a muppet show!

However, a video of the CCC Harare East’s candidate selection process announced by a party official shows that Biti won over Markham.

The official emphasized that those who garnered more votes were not necessarily the winners as there are criteria that will be used to determine the CCC candidates for the elections.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment