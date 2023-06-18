Truck Driver Jailed Over Accident That Killed Former ZANU PF MP Sarah Mahoka

Karoi Magistrate, Moreblessing Makati sentenced Tshava to three years imprisonment, before suspending one year for five years on condition of good behaviour.

It means Tshava will effectively spend two years in jail.

Tshava is a holder of a Zimbabwean driver’s licence in respect of classes 2, 4 and 5.

It was established that he was cruising at excessive speed, failed to stop or act reasonably when an accident was imminent and overtaking on continuous double lines on a blind rise.

Prosecutor Mickton Khudzumba proved to the court that on 17 March 2022, at around 8.30 PM, the accused person was driving a Man Diesel truck registration number AFQ0474 towing two empty trailers towards Karoi from Chinhoyi with three passengers on board.

Upon reaching the 195km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway, Tshava acted recklessly and overtook an unidentified car on a section of the road with double continuous markings.

Without a clear view of the road ahead, Tshava collided head-on with a Toyota Prius travelling in the opposite direction.

The court heard that the accused person’s lorry dragged the smaller vehicle for a considerable distance resulting in the injury of all its four occupants.

The victims were rushed to Karoi District Hospital, where Mahoka was pronounced dead.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment