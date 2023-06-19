Voters' Roll Will Only Be Availed To Election Candidates - ZEC

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it is cleaning the voters’ roll of mistakes noted during the inspection period and getting it ready for use in the harmonised elections set for 23 August 2023.

Speaking in an interview with State media, ZEC chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana said the voters’ roll will only be availed to candidates who successfully file their papers with the Nomination Court that sits on 21 June. Said Silaigwana: