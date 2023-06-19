Voters' Roll Will Only Be Availed To Election Candidates - ZEC
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it is cleaning the voters’ roll of mistakes noted during the inspection period and getting it ready for use in the harmonised elections set for 23 August 2023.
Speaking in an interview with State media, ZEC chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana said the voters’ roll will only be availed to candidates who successfully file their papers with the Nomination Court that sits on 21 June. Said Silaigwana:
The voters’ roll might be ready [on Sunday, 18 June], that is when we will have the total number of people who registered to vote in the coming elections.Feedback
For now, we are just going through the final cleaning of the roll, removing such cases as multiple registrations and other issues that were picked up during the voters’ roll inspection phase.
This is all to ensure that come Wednesday we fulfill our mandate of giving the voters’ roll to everyone that successfully submits their papers to the nomination courts.
Voter registration remains open but the voters’ roll that will be used in the 23 August elections closed two days after the proclamation of elections by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
