Sean Mnangagwa Appointed Zimbabwe Kickboxing Association Patron

Speaking in an interview with H-Metro, Sean, who studied at the University of International Business School and Economics in South Africa majoring in security and business management, Homeland Security, law enforcement, fire-fighting and related protective services between 2008 and 2011, said:

I complement the efforts being made by the Zimbabwe Kickboxing Association in mobilising the youths and inviting foreign countries to take part in such grand initiatives. I feel it’s incredibly significant to be a kickboxer. As Bruce Lee once said, “It’s better to be a warrior in a garden than to be a gardener in a war.” The drill here is to remain physically and spiritually fit. This initiative also works as an anti-alcohol and drug campaign, targeting communities in which unemployed young people resort to drinking and using narcotics to alleviate the stress of not having work. Fight fit, stay fit and stay healthy.

ZIKA president Tony Kamangira said that Zimbabwe and Malawi National Teams were competing for the first time in an international competition as a way of belatedly commemorating Africa Day.

The championship featured seven Malawian fighters who competed against their Zimbabwean counterparts.

Four Zimbabweans and three Malawian fighters won gold medals.

Kickboxing is a combat sport that involves punches and kicks, combining elements of boxing with martial arts techniques.

It can be practiced for self-defence, fitness, or as a competitive sport in tournaments and championships.

