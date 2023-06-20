South Africa Police Arrest Zimbabwean Woman For Killing Her Newborn Baby

The woman, whose name police could not release, will soon appear at the Morebeng Magistrate Court. Said Lt Col Ledwaba:

The South African Police Service in Morebeng arrested a 27-year-old suspect for a case of concealment of birth after the body of a newborn baby boy was found at an empty stand at Ratsaka village on Thursday, 15 June 2023 at around 4 PM… Our officers got a tip-off and upon arrival at the scene together with the emergency services personnel, they found the body of the newborn baby lying on the ground near the suspect’s place of residence.

He said from investigations, police established that the suspect is a Zimbabwean woman aged 27.

In 2021, another Zimbabwean woman was arrested in South Africa for drowning her newborn baby girl in a 20-litre bucket of hot water.

Wendy Tapiwa Chipo (29) of Rietfonten in Gauteng province had tried to terminate the pregnancy without success.

She allegedly submerged the newborn baby in a 20-litre bucket of hot water before putting the body in a plastic bag which she buried it in a nearby bush.

More: Pindula News

