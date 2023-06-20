Stadia Crisis May Delay Resumption Of Premier Soccer League Matches - Farai Jere
The resumption of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), which was pencilled for 01 July, may be delayed by a week or two with clubs failing to secure venues to host matches.
This was said by PSL Chairman, Farai Jere, who also indicated that Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba and Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva, will be ready by 01 July. Said Jere:
There is a possibility that the league might be delayed by a week or two as the sprucing up of the grounds is not yet finished.Feedback
We hope that Rufaro, Nyamhunga and Wadzanai will be ready but none of those grounds has been completed and we still face a challenge.
I know many people have been calling for matches to be played at other venues but we can’t run that risk because once you lower the standard it will be difficult for us to get back.
So, we just need to bear with the situation bit but football will resume soon enough.
ZBC News reported that Black Rhinos has managed to secure a lease to use Bata Stadium in Gweru as their home ground, while Dynamos are mulling using Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro Ngezi.
Cranborne Bullets, CAPS United and Yadah are planning to continue using the National Sports Stadium while Simba Bhora and ZPC Kariba hope to get their stadiums, Wadzanai and Nyamhunga, respectively, ready in time for resumption.
The PSL suspended all matches on 07 June for a three-week period to allow for maintenance works on various stadiums to be completed.
The National Sports Stadium, which is owned by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), had hosted 43 matches in 77 days as eight teams were using it as their home ground.
