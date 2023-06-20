Teachers Blame Mthuli Ncube For Deputy Headmistress' Suicide

The government of [President Emmerson Mnangagwa is presiding over the killing of civil servants and untold suffering for those who live on!

In February 2022, teachers embarked on a week-long strike, demanding the restoration of their pre-October 2018 salaries when they earned US$540.

The Government responded by awarding civil servants a token salary increment and suspended scores of teachers for taking part in the job action.

Currently, teachers, like other civil servants, are earning US$250 in allowances per month while their RTGS salary is less than US$50.

Meanwhile, the Gwindingwi Secondary School headmaster Stanford Tsindikwa was recently found dead near Rusape Dam in a case of suspected suicide.

Tsindikwa was reported missing after he allegedly made several calls and sent text messages to his wife informing her about his intention to take his own life.

Below are some suicide warning signs suicidal thoughts by Mayo Clinic:

Talking about suicide — for example, making statements such as “I’m going to kill myself,” “I wish I were dead” or “I wish I hadn’t been born”

Getting the means to take your own life, such as buying a gun or stockpiling pills

Withdrawing from social contact and wanting to be left alone

Having mood swings, such as being emotionally high one day and deeply discouraged the next

Being preoccupied with death, dying or violence

Feeling trapped or hopeless about a situation

Increasing use of alcohol or drugs

Changing normal routine, including eating or sleeping patterns

Doing risky or self-destructive things, such as using drugs or driving recklessly

Giving away belongings or getting affairs in order when there’s no other logical explanation for doing this

Saying goodbye to people as if they won’t be seen again

Developing personality changes or being severely anxious or agitated, particularly when experiencing some of the warning signs listed above.

