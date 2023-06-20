ZANU PF To Pay Nomination Fees For All Its Candidates'

National Assembly candidates are required to pay US$1 000 each, senatorial candidates, women’s quota candidates, youth quota candidates and provincial council candidates will each pay US$200.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has ruled that Parliament should review Statutory Instrument (SI) 144 of 2022 which increased the nomination fees for candidates seeking to run for public office in the August 23 elections.

The ruling came after Devine Mhambi Hove, leader of the Nationalists Alliance Party (NAP), filed an application arguing that Parliament had failed to fulfil its constitutional obligation to consider whether the instrument was in contravention of the Constitution.

However, Parliament’s Legal Committee (PLC), which is made up of five members, three of whom are ZANU PF members, approved the nomination fees.

High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi on Monday, 19 June ruled that an application challenging the election candidate nomination fees submitted by opposition politicians and pro-democracy campaigners is not urgent.

He said the matter should be set down for hearing on a normal and ordinary court roll.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government recently awarded US$400 000 “housing loans” to all judges in the country.

