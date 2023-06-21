ZSE Suspends One Firm, Three Securities Dealers Over Misconduct Allegations

The effect thereof is that the affected members are barred from acting as securities’ dealers or any other capacities that can be exercised by duly admitted members of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange pending a hearing into their alleged conduct that was detrimental to the integrity of the market.

EFE Securities and its authorized representatives must ensure that all trades executed before the provisional suspension are cleared and settled according to the rules of the exchange and the relevant central securities depositories.

The ZSE has stated that the provisional suspension is effective immediately. The market will be informed of any further developments regarding the matter in due course. The move is intended to maintain market integrity and ensure that all members of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange comply with the rules and regulations governing their activities.

