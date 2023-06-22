Fees, Studies Pressure Force Presidential Aspirant Munyanduri To Run For MP

Both my supervisors at UZ and CUT advised me not to contest for President as it would require a lot of my time to put up posters and address rallies, in Lupani, Gwanda, Masvingo, and Mutare all over. And they said if you try to chase two birds with one stone you will miss both. So they advised me not to participate at the Presidential level, that is the first reason.

Then the other thing is that Zanu PF, CCC, and MDC-Alliance knew very well that if Munyanduri stood, I was going to beat them decisively and excel over their candidates. Therefore they tried to raise the nomination fees to prohibitive levels, which is why I decided not to participate in this particular election.

However, we have joined hands with Engineer Harry Peter Wilson who is a Presidential candidate and I am standing on his party ticket as an MP for Chinhoyi Constituency. We are saying to our support don’t despair because Munyanduri is going to be the Presidential candidate in 2028, even if the nomination fee is US$100 000 because we are going to prepare for that.

We never thought they were serious about the US$20 000 Presidential nomination fees, and we have 5 years to prepare.

Munyanduri will be supporting Engineer Harry Peter Wilson, the DOP presidential candidate, and advised his supporters to vote for him. He also recommended DR Gwinyai Muzorewa, the young brother of Bishop Abel Muzorewa, as an alternative presidential candidate for those uncomfortable with science professionals.

