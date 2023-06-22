MDC-T Failed To Field Candidates In All Constituencies In Zimbabwe

The opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T), led by Douglas Mwonzora, has failed to field candidates in all constituencies in Zimbabwe, reportedly due to the party’s financial troubles.

The party’s information and publicity secretary, Witness Dube, told Voice of America (VOA) Studio 7 in an interview that they were unable to pay nomination fees for all their candidates across the country by the close of the Nomination Court. Dube could not provide further details and referred the press to the party’s president, Mwonzora. He said: