ZimTrade Commends Stanbic Zimbabwe For Supporting Zimbabwe-China Trade Relations

The Trade Development and Promotion Organization of Zimbabwe, ZimTrade, has commended Stanbic Zimbabwe for its role in supporting trade relations between Zimbabwe and China.

ZimTrade CEO, Allan Majuru, praised Stanbic Bank for its contribution to the success of the recent three-day Zimbabwe-China Business Forum held in Beijing. Mr. Majuru attributed the success of the Forum to Stanbic Bank’s broad network in China, anchored by its partnership with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) through its parent company, Standard Bank Group.

He added that Stanbic Bank’s intervention helped create linkages between participating Zimbabwean companies and potential partners in China. The Forum was attended by Chinese companies that produce goods and services of particular interest to Zimbabwe, including industrial machinery, technology, mining, and chemicals.

