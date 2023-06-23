Masarira, Valerio Appeal Presidential Candidacy Disqualification

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has filed two notices of appeal at the Electoral Court appealing against the decision of the Nomination Court, which rejected Linda Masarira and Elisabeth Valerio’s nomination as candidates for election to the office of President in general elections scheduled for 23 August.

Masarira and Valerio failed to pay the required US$20,000 fee by the end of Wednesday to register their candidacy for the election. Even after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) gave disqualified candidates two hours to make the payment on Thursday, they still couldn’t make the payment.

Linda Masarira leads the opposition Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) while Elisabeth Valerio is president of the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA).

Feedback