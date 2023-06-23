ZESN Denies Chinamasa's Claim Of Receiving $10M For Election Agents Training

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), an independent electoral watchdog, has denied claims made by ZANU PF treasurer Patrick Chinamasa that they received US$10 million from Western countries to train election agents for political parties.

Chinamasa had alleged that ZESN received money from various governments such as the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, France, Japan, and Sweden to train 12,500 election agents for all parties participating in the August 23 polls.

ZESN has denied these claims and claimed that they did not receive any funding from any of the mentioned countries for the purpose of training election agents. Said the electoral watchdog in a statement on Thursday:

