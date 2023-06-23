Zimbabwe's Met Department Issues Alert For Cold, Windy Conditions

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) of Zimbabwe, in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued a weather alert for cold and windy conditions. The alert is rated as a medium likelihood with minor impact.

The alert is in effect for much of the country, with Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and Manicaland expected to feel it the most. The alert is scheduled for Friday, June 23, 2023, and may include cloudy, windy, and cold conditions in the south, light rain and drizzle in some areas, and clear skies with cooling winds in the north.

People are advised to keep warm and ensure vulnerable members are dressed appropriately, especially in the early hours of the morning. For those needing to use a brazier to keep warm, it is important to ensure the room is well-ventilated.

