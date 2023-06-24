Kasukuwere Will 'Fall Flat On The Ground' - ZANU PF

One has to go back to the history of our party you had people who were probably holding very senior positions in ZANU PF and doing well in terms of making contributions to the party and having gone through the rank and occupying senior positions and one by one when they felt that probably they were big enough to go high to the top some of them left the party started their own parties and contested but history has it that one after the other they fell flat on the ground and that has been the history.

This is the history of ZANU PF and that is the end of you. It is very cold out there. You might have the support when you are within ZANU PF but when you go out of ZANU PF that support disappears because it is ZANU PF which is strong, it is ZANU PF that is popular not an individual and that is the fate that will also befall the colleague.