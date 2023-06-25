CCC Breaks Double Candidate Impasse In Masvingo

I can confirm that on June 21 I filed my nomination papers that had been brought to me by the party officials and I then discovered that Ward 2 Masvingo West constituency had also another candidate who had filed nomination papers. Investigations were made within the party and the party officials communicated with other members, resolved and ensured that the party has only one candidate that will remain on the ballot paper on the election day. I am confirming that this morning here at ZEC Masvingo I filed the withdrawal of my nomination papers that I filed at the nomination court and I’m also confirming that Chitando has filed a withdrawal of charges against me at the police. Whatever was happening in the Party I assure everyone that it has been resolved there was no forgery it was simply poor communication.

Chitando, who was the party signatory also confirmed that he had filed a fraud case when he found out that Chirairo had filed for Ward 2 without his signature or his core signatory. He said:

I was one of the Party designated signatories to the 2023 local government candidate party list. I confirm that when I discovered that there are two candidates recorded for Ward 2, this worried me and I then rushed to the police. Then after inspection of the papers, I discovered that it was not my signature or Mai Chakabuda’ (The Core signatory)’s signature. We filed a fraud case against Chirairo. However, we have amicably solved this issue. So we say to the people of Ward 2 and our colleague Chirairo, let’s put the people of Zimbabwe first.

CCC, however, still has a problem in Ward 2 because Rocky Kamuzonda, who was vying for the same Ward, went on to contest as an independent in protest over Chiwara’s candidature.

