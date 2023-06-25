Kasukuwere Raises Security Concerns Ahead Of His Return To Zimbabwe

Kasukuwere Raises Security Concerns Ahead Of His Return To Zimbabwe7 minutes ago
Self-exiled former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere last week said he was concerned about his security as he plans to return to the country to campaign ahead of the 23 August elections.
The former ZANU PF Political Commissar is among 11 candidates that successfully filed their nomination papers to contest the presidential elections.
In his “Roadmap to a better Zimbabwe” address in South Africa recently, Kasukuwere said President Emmerson Mnangagwa must not weaponise State institutions against opponents. He said:
We trust that now we are in an election period you (Mnangagwa) can’t weaponise institutions against your opponents.
I am sure this is an election that everyone wants to proceed smoothly so that the outcome is not contested.
We have to take security issues into consideration, you don’t board the plane (as) passenger 34 and just rock up without doing some preparatory work.
We did exactly that to see the reaction and very interesting results came our way.
Yes, we were concerned and we are still very concerned (security-wise) and will be raising these issues with relevant institutions.
We have our SADC body; we have the monitoring teams that will be coming into our country. It’s important that every contestant is protected, is secure…
So, allow our country to be back on the international stage and we the participants and contestants are all able to say this was a good election, we had a good fight, but at the end of the day, we are still brothers and sisters.
After counting (the votes), and somebody has emerged (the winner) and we know we will be emerging very strong, then you can start arresting others if you want to arrest others, but the game is not about arresting people, let’s go to the ground and campaign. Let’s tell the people what we can do or what we can’t do.
Kasukuwere said he will be in the country soon for his campaign launch but faces possible arrest on arrival as arrest warrants were issued for him in 2019.
ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald on Friday night that two warrants of arrest issued for Kasukuwere have not been cancelled.
He said a warrant of arrest was issued on 18 January 2019 by retired Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya after the former ZANU PF Political Commissar failed to appear for trial on four counts of criminal abuse of office.
Asst Comm Nyathi said another was issued after Kasukuwere failed to resubmit his passport to the clerk of court during the agreed period.
