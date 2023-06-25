Kasukuwere Raises Security Concerns Ahead Of His Return To Zimbabwe

We trust that now we are in an election period you (Mnangagwa) can’t weaponise institutions against your opponents.

I am sure this is an election that everyone wants to proceed smoothly so that the outcome is not contested.

We have to take security issues into consideration, you don’t board the plane (as) passenger 34 and just rock up without doing some preparatory work.

We did exactly that to see the reaction and very interesting results came our way.

Yes, we were concerned and we are still very concerned (security-wise) and will be raising these issues with relevant institutions.

We have our SADC body; we have the monitoring teams that will be coming into our country. It’s important that every contestant is protected, is secure…

So, allow our country to be back on the international stage and we the participants and contestants are all able to say this was a good election, we had a good fight, but at the end of the day, we are still brothers and sisters.

After counting (the votes), and somebody has emerged (the winner) and we know we will be emerging very strong, then you can start arresting others if you want to arrest others, but the game is not about arresting people, let’s go to the ground and campaign. Let’s tell the people what we can do or what we can’t do.