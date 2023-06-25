Two Women Apply For Hangman Job

The Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs conducted nationwide consultations with the public and various stakeholders on a proposed move to abolish the death penalty.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Permanent Secretary Virginia Mabiza told The Sunday Mail they are now awaiting funds from Treasury to complete the exercise. She said:

I am told that consultations were done in all provinces, but they managed to carry them out in three districts per province. They then intend to go back to the Government with their findings. We are going to make a summary and recommendations to Cabinet. Once Treasury provides the funds, we will start the process by July and expect to complete it by, say, September. By year-end, all will be done.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who reportedly avoided the hangman’s noose during the liberation struggle on a technicality, has called for the abolition of the death sentence.

Section 48 of the Constitution allows the execution of convicts aged between 21 and 70, but women are spared from the death penalty.

Supporters of the death penalty argue that the prospect of facing the ultimate punishment may discourage potential offenders from committing certain crimes.

Another argument is that the death penalty provides a sense of justice for victims and their families.

However, those who are against capital punishment believe that there is a risk of executing innocent people.

