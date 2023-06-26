Airport Worker Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine

Airport spokesperson Erin Rodriguez said San Antonio International is working with authorities on their investigation. Said Rodriguez:

An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) Friday night that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member. We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available.

A Delta spokesperson said the airline was “heartbroken” to grieve the loss of an “aviation family member’s life”.

The BBC reported that on Wednesday, regional airline Piedmont was fined US$15 625 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for the death of a ground crew worker six months earlier in a similar incident in Alabama.

