Airport Worker Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine

Airport Worker Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine8 minutes ago
A ground worker died at San Antonio International Airport in the United States after being sucked into a plane’s engine on Friday.
In a statement to CNN Sunday evening, the National Transportation Safety Board said:
On Friday, June 23, Delta Flight 1111 had arrived at San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles and was taxiing to the gate on one engine when a worker was ingested into that engine at about 10:25 PM.Feedback
Airport spokesperson Erin Rodriguez said San Antonio International is working with authorities on their investigation. Said Rodriguez:
An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) Friday night that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member.
We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation.
We will share more information as details become available.
A Delta spokesperson said the airline was “heartbroken” to grieve the loss of an “aviation family member’s life”.
The BBC reported that on Wednesday, regional airline Piedmont was fined US$15 625 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for the death of a ground crew worker six months earlier in a similar incident in Alabama.
More: Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals