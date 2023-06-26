CCC Sues 41 "Fraudulent" Candidates

3 minutes ago

The Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has said forty-one (41) individuals fraudulently filed nomination papers as members of the party.

20 of the “fraudsters” filed nomination papers for National Assembly seats while the other 21 individuals filed for local authority seats.

In a statement on Monday, CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party has filed criminal charges and also appealed to the Electoral Court. Pindula is publishing Mahere’s statement below:

