CCC Sues 41 "Fraudulent" Candidates

CCC Sues 41 "Fraudulent" Candidates3 minutes ago
The Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has said forty-one (41) individuals fraudulently filed nomination papers as members of the party.
20 of the “fraudsters” filed nomination papers for National Assembly seats while the other 21 individuals filed for local authority seats.
In a statement on Monday, CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party has filed criminal charges and also appealed to the Electoral Court. Pindula is publishing Mahere’s statement below:
FRAUDULENT DOUBLE CANDIDATES
Pursuant to our press briefing on 22 June 2023, we filed objections against double candidates in terms of the procedure provided for under the Electoral Act. We have received no response from ZEC.
Consequently, we have noted an electoral appeal to the Electoral Court under EC3/2023 against the decision of the Nomination Court to accept the nomination forms of fraudulent double candidates whose forms carried forged signatures.
In addition, we have filed criminal complaints against all of the fraudulent candidates under RRB No. 5585161, ZRP Kopje.
For the avoidance of doubt, the following candidates are not candidates for the CCC:
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Harare Province
1. Sunningdale – Christmas Goremusandu
2. Mount Pleasant – Jonathan Machokoto
3. St Marys – Freddy Michael Musarirevu
4. Warren Park – Energy Tanaka Matika
5. Harare South – George Magweta; Hasha Trouble
6. Hatcliffe – Lloyd Sande
7. Hatfield – Admire Adam Griza
8. Hunyani – Terrence Khumbula
9. Epworth South – Solomon Baramasimbe; Didymus Bande
10. Harare Central – Irvine Hatitye Nyaningwe
11. Harare East – Malvin Razaru
12. Harare West – Farai Michael Padzarondora
13. Chitungwiza North – Enock Nyashadzashe Chitoro
14. Chitungwiza South – Shepard Kariramombe
15. Churu – Tichaona Nyikadzino
Bulawayo Province
16. Pelandaba- Tshabalala – Soneni Moyo
17. Entumbabe – Njube – Dingilizwe Tshuma
18. Pumula – Albert Mhlanga
Mashonaland East Province
19. Marondera Central – Misheck Manyere
Mashonaland West
20. Kariba – Andrew Mutsau
LOCAL AUTHORITIES
Bulawayo Municipality
Ward 1 – Mbuso Siso
Ward 6 – Fikezweni Nyoni
Ward 12 – Siboniso Moyo
Ward 13 – Methuseli Bhebhe
Ward 15 – Ashton Mhlanga
Ward 18 – Mildred Ncube
Ward 22 – Mkhaliphi Sibanda
Ward 24 – Phumulani Sibanda
Ward 28 – Vusumuzi Chirwa
Marondera Municipality
Ward 3 – Derick Mugumbate
Ward 7 – Godfery Basvi
Ward 10 – Jimmy Jalifu
Harare Municipality
Ward 21 – Alexio Nyakudya
Ward 18 – Ncube Mildred
Ward 22 – Mkhaliphi Sibanda
Nkayi RDC
Ward 14 – Busani Sithole
Ward 16 – Mandlenkosi Tshuma
Ward 20 – Cephas Ncube
Ward 23 – Lovemore Banda
Ward 25 – Sambulo Maphosa
Ward 28 – One Ncube
Should the fraudulent candidates withdraw their candidature within 24 hours, the CCC will not persist with both the civil and criminal proceedings against them.