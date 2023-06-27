Marvelous Nakamba Invites Aston Villa Teammates To Visit Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls

Besides the Foundation I am also excited to be hosting my teammates from Aston Villa. I’m proud of my country hence I marketed Zimbabwe, especially Victoria Falls to my teammates at Aston Villa. John McGinn is coming in tomorrow and I’m expecting the other players to come in later on during the week. This is good for business and also for me as people will now know that Zimbabwe is a beautiful and safe place to visit.

Nakamba, who has been transfer-listed by Aston Villa, is expected to seal a permanent move to Luton town, where he played a vital role in their promotion to the English Premier League.

Zimbabwean sportspersons, including Marvelous Nakamba and Tino Kadewere, have been promoting Zimbabwean tourism. In 2021, Kadewere, a Zimbabwe Tourism Authority ambassador, enlisted Olympique Lyon teammates to promote the country, resulting in a video shared on social media. The video encouraged people to visit Zimbabwe and was shared by the ZTA and Lyon on Twitter. Kadewere was appointed tourism ambassador after meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House in 2020.

Zimbabwe is a beautiful country with many breathtaking tourist attractions. Here are seven of its top resorts to visit:

Victoria Falls, the Seventh World Wonder, has attracted many celebrities, influencers, and prominent people to visit the resort city and enjoy its natural beauty. Among them are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Mick Jagger, Michael Palin, Bill Gates, Kate Middleton and Prince William, Steve Harvey, Will Smith, and Tommy Hilfiger.

They all marvelled at the majestic waterfall and its surroundings. Victoria Falls has become a popular destination for tourists and celebrities alike, showcasing Zimbabwe’s beauty and culture. With its stunning landscapes and rich wildlife, Zimbabwe is poised to become a top tourism destination, and Victoria Falls remains one of its most popular attractions.

