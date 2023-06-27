RBZ Foreign Exchange Auction: Zimbabwe Dollar Slightly Recovers Against USD

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Dollar slightly recovered against the United States Dollar (USD), increasing from 6,713.3462 on June 16, 2023, to 6,326.5877 on 27 June 2023. According to the results of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Foreign Exchange Auction seen by Pindula News:

A total of US$797,323.53 was awarded at the auction out of the combined US$10,904,323.53 allotted at both the FX149/2023 23 and Wholesale FX 05. The RBZ reported that no bid was disqualified at both auctions. The total number of bids accepted for the FX149/2023 was 23, while the Wholesale FX 05 accepted 12, and all were allotted on both platforms. The total value of bids accepted for the FX149/2023 was USD797,323.53, while the total value of bids accepted for the Wholesale FX 05 was USD10,107,000.00. The amount allotted for the FX149/2023 was USD797,323.53, while the amount allotted for the Wholesale FX 05 was USD10,107,000.00. The highest rate received for the FX149/2023 was ZWL$7,261.5800 for US$1, while the highest rate received for the Wholesale FX 05 was ZWL$7,155.0000 for US$1. The lowest bid rate allotted for the FX149/2023 was ZWL$6,620.00, and the lowest bid rate allotted for the Wholesale FX 05 was ZWL$5,500.00. The weighted average rate was 6,326.5877. The RBZ released a statement detailing the purpose and amounts allotted on auction FX149/2023. Said the central bank:

Raw Materials ……………………………………..US$263,556.10

Machinery and Equipment …………………….US$126,774.66

Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electricals, etc) ….. US$5,000.00

Services (Loans, Education, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) ………. US$205,064.31

Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) ………….. US$177,411.76

Lubricants –

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals –

Paper and Packaging ……………………………………US$19,516.70

The grand total awarded was US$797,323.53. The RBZ also said: