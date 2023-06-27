Zimbabwe Police Arrest Two Men For Raping 4-Year-Old Girl

5 minutes ago

Two men have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 4-year-old girl in Mutoko, Zimbabwe.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, police said the incident occurred on June 22, 2023, at Hurumutumbu Business Centre. According to the police, Pedo Samu (52) and Godfrey Gatsi (38) kidnapped the girl on her way home from school. Pedo Samu admitted to intending to kill the victim for ritual purposes after being promised US$1500.00 by Godfrey Gatsi. The police investigation also revealed that the young girl was sexually abused. Reads the police report posted on Twitter: