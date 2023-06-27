Zimbabwe Police Arrest Two Men For Raping 4-Year-Old Girl

Zimbabwe Police Arrest Two Men For Raping 4-Year-Old Girl5 minutes ago
Two men have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 4-year-old girl in Mutoko, Zimbabwe.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, police said the incident occurred on June 22, 2023, at Hurumutumbu Business Centre. According to the police, Pedo Samu (52) and Godfrey Gatsi (38) kidnapped the girl on her way home from school. Pedo Samu admitted to intending to kill the victim for ritual purposes after being promised US$1500.00 by Godfrey Gatsi. The police investigation also revealed that the young girl was sexually abused. Reads the police report posted on Twitter:
Police in Mutoko have arrested Pedo Samu (52) and Godfrey Gatsi (38) in connection with a case of kidnapping which occurred on 22/06/23 at Hurumutumbu Business Centre in which an ECD pupil (4) was abducted on her way home from school.Feedback
Pedo Samu allegedly confessed that he intended to kill the victim for ritual purposes after being promised US$1500.00 by Godfrey Gatsi. Investigations by the police established that the victim was sexually abused.
Ritual-related murders in Zimbabwe are a growing problem, with vulnerable individuals often targeted for their body parts believed to have supernatural powers.
The recent case comes when the murder case of 7-year-old Tapiwa Makore in September 2020 which sparked outrage and calls for justice is yet to be concluded. His body was discovered without a head, and it is believed that his body parts were used for ritual purposes.
