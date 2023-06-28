Gold Mafia: Ewan Macmillan Apologises To Family, Friends, Fellow Zimbabweans

Macmillan also made derogatory remarks about black people, stating that one should not do business with them as they are liars and investing with them may result in one losing their money.

In his recent statement, Macmillan apologised to his family, friends, and all those offended by his behaviour and comments, which he claimed were untrue, boastful, derogatory, and malicious. He said:

I would like to apologise to my family, friends, fellow Zimbabweans and to all those people… offended (by) my behaviour and comments as shown in the recent Al Jazeera Gold Mafia series. I made many statements under the influence of alcohol that were boastful, untrue, derogatory and malicious that have caused harm to those around me, in business with me… industry that I had worked in… Zimbabwe banking and financial sectors, and those in important positions of authority.

Macmillan added that he was “thoroughly embarrassed about the whole incident.”

After the Al Jazeera documentary was released, some individuals named in it threatened to sue the news network. Initially, the Zimbabwean government dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign, but later announced an investigation to clear its name. Some of the individuals accused had their bank accounts briefly frozen.

However, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) later directed financial institutions to unfreeze all the accounts and other financial assets, stating that there was no good cause for the freezing order to remain in place. The FIU explained that it had not identified any transactions or assets linked to money laundering or related financial crimes connected to the allegations made in the documentary. The FIU argued that it had conducted a thorough review of the matter and considered all relevant factors and found no evidence that the individuals had used the accounts in fraudulent transactions.

