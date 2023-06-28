Mnangagwa Launches Campaign, Promises To Revive Zimbabwe's Collapsed Economy

We fought for our democracy, no one will stop us.

We are building roads and dams and recently we started installing solar boreholes in every village across the country.

Mnangagwa’s strongest challenger is expected to be the 45-year-old pastor and lawyer Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change party, who gained considerable support in towns and cities.

However, Mnangagwa remains confident in his party’s ability to lead Zimbabwe, stating that ZANU-PF is “unstoppable” and will continue to govern Zimbabwe as other parties “split asunder.” The election is scheduled for August 23rd and comes amid criticism of Mnangagwa’s government for allegedly closing the democratic space.

The election comes amid a raging economic crisis, with high inflation and a currency that plunged more than 50% this month against the U.S. dollar.

