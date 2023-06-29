Aston Villa And Scotland Captain Says Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls Is Unbelievable

8 minutes ago

John McGinn, the captain of Aston Villa Football Club and Scotland national team, has posted on social media stating that he enjoyed a holiday trip in Zimbabwe with his fiancé, Sara Stokes. They were invited by teammate and Zimbabwe international, Marvelous Nakamba.

The couple took an aerial helicopter ride called the Flight of Angels above Victoria Falls, which is known as Mosi-oa-Tunya (The Smoke that Thunders) by locals.

They also went on a boat cruise and saw a pod of hippos and a crocodile basking in the sun. McGinn even tried dancing to mimic a performer from a local traditional group and jokingly said “they must have no hamstrings.” McGinn shared videos and photos on his Instagram page, describing the experience as “unbelievable.” He said:

