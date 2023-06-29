Aston Villa And Scotland Captain Says Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls Is Unbelievable

Aston Villa And Scotland Captain Says Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls Is Unbelievable8 minutes ago
John McGinn, the captain of Aston Villa Football Club and Scotland national team, has posted on social media stating that he enjoyed a holiday trip in Zimbabwe with his fiancé, Sara Stokes. They were invited by teammate and Zimbabwe international, Marvelous Nakamba.
The couple took an aerial helicopter ride called the Flight of Angels above Victoria Falls, which is known as Mosi-oa-Tunya (The Smoke that Thunders) by locals.
They also went on a boat cruise and saw a pod of hippos and a crocodile basking in the sun. McGinn even tried dancing to mimic a performer from a local traditional group and jokingly said “they must have no hamstrings.” McGinn shared videos and photos on his Instagram page, describing the experience as “unbelievable.” He said:
Unbelievable day at Victoria Falls 👏 scroll for a surprise.. they must not have hamstrings in Zimbabwe. @nakamba_marvelous 😂😂
He arrived at the Victoria Falls International Airport late Tuesday afternoon.
McGinn shared videos and photos on his Instagram page of the experience above the Seventh Wonder of the World in the Matabeleland North province of Zimbabwe.
Marvelous Nakamba said he is expecting the other Aston Villa players to come to Zimbabwe later on during the week.