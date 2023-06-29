Cricket: Zimbabwe Move Closer To World Cup With Oman Win

5 minutes ago

Zimbabwe are close from qualifying for the cricket World Cup after winning against Oman by 14 runs on Thursday at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. This was the Chevrons’ first match in Bulawayo having played all their group matches in Harare.

They scored 332-7 from 50 overs, with Sean Williams hitting his third hundred of the event. Oman put up a strong fight with the bat but were unable to overcome the massive Zimbabwe total, falling short by 14 runs. They scored 318-9.

Zimbabwe now tops the table, having won two matches against the West Indies and the Netherlands during the group stage. They are trying to qualify for the one-day showpiece, which they have missed out on for eight years.

