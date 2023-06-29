Magunje Teenager Wanted For Murder

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is searching for a 19-year-old teenager named Learnmore Zilaila from Magunje in connection with a murder case.

According to a police statement seen by Pindula News, Zilaila allegedly assaulted a man who has not yet been identified, leading to his death. The incident occurred at Magunje Growth Point on June 27, 2023, at 2:00 AM, and the victim was pronounced dead upon admission to Magunje Hospital. Reads the report: