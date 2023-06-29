Magunje Teenager Wanted For Murder

Magunje Teenager Wanted For Murder4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is searching for a 19-year-old teenager named Learnmore Zilaila from Magunje in connection with a murder case.
According to a police statement seen by Pindula News, Zilaila allegedly assaulted a man who has not yet been identified, leading to his death. The incident occurred at Magunje Growth Point on June 27, 2023, at 2:00 AM, and the victim was pronounced dead upon admission to Magunje Hospital. Reads the report:
Police in Magunje are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Learnmore Zilaila(19) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Magunje Growth point on 27/06/23 at 0200 hours in which a yet to be identified man was assaulted and left unconscious in a trench. The victim was pronounced dead upon admission at Magunje Hospital. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.Feedback
In another case, the police in St Marys are investigating a murder in which an unknown suspect assaulted a victim and left her body near Macheka grounds on June 25, 2023, at around 11:40 PM. The victim died upon admission to Chitungwiza Central Hospital. The police are also requesting anyone with information to report it to the nearest police station.
