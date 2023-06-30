DOWNLOAD: Full List Of Candidates For Zimbabwe 2023 General Elections

DOWNLOAD: Full List Of Candidates For Zimbabwe 2023 General Elections6 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Friday, 30 June released the full list of all candidates who were successfully nominated for the 23 August 2023 general elections.
The list was published in the extraordinary Government Gazette under General Notice 1 128 of 2023. ZEC Chief Elections Officer Utoile Silaigwana said:
IT is hereby notified in terms of section 106 of the Electoral Act [ Chapter 2:13], that at the close of sitting of the Nomination Court which sat on Wednesday, 21st June 2023, the candidates listed in the Schedule were duly nominated for election to the office of President.Feedback
Accordingly, polling shall take place on Wednesday 23rd August 2023, from 7.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. for the purpose of electing a person to the office of President.
There are eleven presidential candidates which are Saviour Kasukuwere, Joseph Busha (Free Zim Congress), Nelson Chamisa (CCC), Trust Chikohora (ZCPD), Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP), Lovemore Madhuku (NCA), Douglas Mwonzora (MDC), Emmerson Mnangagwa (ZANU PF), Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC), Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC), and Harry Peter Wilson (DOP).
