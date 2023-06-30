Premier Soccer League Break Affected Our Rhythm - Maruwa

We won our last match against ZPC Kariba before the league went for a three-week break.

We have to go to Bata Stadium and play with a positive mind during our match against Black Rhinos and make sure that we get the full points.

Obviously, having had to go for three weeks without football will affect our rhythm in some way.

My boys were in good form having managed to score three goals in one match against ZPC Kariba. And now it’s like we are starting again.

But we are going to make sure that we work hard and get a positive result against Black Rhinos. It’s not going to be an easy game.

Black Rhinos are in muddy waters and I think they are determined to start winning so we have to make sure that we are thoroughly prepared for the challenge.

Maruwa said club captain Frank Makarati and defender Elvis Moyo are currently doing light training, while Jayden Bakare and Tendai Matindife are still out with injuries.

More: Pindula News

