Premier Soccer League Break Affected Our Rhythm - Maruwa

Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa said that the three-week Premier Soccer League (PSL) break affected the team’s rhythm as it came after they had just beaten ZPC Kariba 3-0.
Maruwa, however, said they will have to quickly adjust as they are facing relegation-threatened Black Rhinos at Bata Stadium in Gweru on Sunday. The Herald quoted Maruwa as saying:
As a team, we are happy and are doing what we love most, which is playing football. We have to make sure that we start from where we left off.Feedback
We won our last match against ZPC Kariba before the league went for a three-week break.
We have to go to Bata Stadium and play with a positive mind during our match against Black Rhinos and make sure that we get the full points.
Obviously, having had to go for three weeks without football will affect our rhythm in some way.
My boys were in good form having managed to score three goals in one match against ZPC Kariba. And now it’s like we are starting again.
But we are going to make sure that we work hard and get a positive result against Black Rhinos. It’s not going to be an easy game.
Black Rhinos are in muddy waters and I think they are determined to start winning so we have to make sure that we are thoroughly prepared for the challenge.
Maruwa said club captain Frank Makarati and defender Elvis Moyo are currently doing light training, while Jayden Bakare and Tendai Matindife are still out with injuries.
