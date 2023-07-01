Blow For CCC As ZEC Gazettes Double Candidates

On 22 June, CCC wrote a letter to ZEC and demanded a response within 2 hrs of receipt of the letter, according to lawyer Thabani Mpofu.

However, ZEC only responded 8 days later, on 30 June, after it had already gazetted the challenged names.

In the letter, signed by one E. Mamvura on behalf of ZEC Chief Elections Officer Utoile Silaigwana, the elections management body said it cannot interfere with the decision of the Nomination Court. Reads the letter:

RE: INVALID CANDIDATE NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2023 HARMONISED ELECTIONS We refer to the above matter and acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 22 June 2023. Please note that we cannot interfere with the decision of the Nomination Court. After the sitting of the Nomination Court, a nomination officer becomes functus officio. We also understand that there is a pending case on the issue raised in your letter. Kindly continue to seek legal redress on the matter. Candidates have a right to appeal against decisions of nomination officers in terms of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13].

In a statement on 26 June, CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party had filed criminal charges against the fraudsters and also appealed to the Electoral Court.

