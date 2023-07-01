European Union To Deploy Election Observers For Zimbabwe's General Elections

Since the advent of universal suffrage in 1980, it has been Zimbabwe’s practice to invite Foreign Governments and Organisations to observe its elections.

In line with this tradition, and the Governments Engagement and Re-Engagement Policy, the Government of Zimbabwe is, once again, inviting international observers to witness the people of Zimbabwe exercise their sovereign right to freely elect a President, Members of the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament, and Local Government Representatives of their choice during these forthcoming Harmonized General Elections.

Among other international organisations, European Union is one of the entities invited to observe the upcoming Harmonised Elections.

An invitation was issued by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to the European Union to observe the elections from the pre-election stage right through elections to the post-election stage.

I want to say the government of Zimbabwe is inviting all entities to come and observe the harmonised elections.

The teams are however reminded that their purpose is solely to observe, not to monitor the election process.