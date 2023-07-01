Kasukuwere Returning To Zimbabwe Soon, Says Spokesperson

We have witnessed a barrage of court cases and we have received another court application from one George Masters also seeking to remove president Kasukuwere as a candidate in the upcoming presidential elections.

All these court cases are meant to deter us but will not affect our candidature in any way.

They are an intimidation tactic meant to try and cower president Saviour Kasukuwere’s and deter him from participating in the elections and also stop him from campaigning.

Kasukuwere, who successfully filed his Nomination Court papers at the High Court, was recently hit with a court challenge by Lovedale Mangwana, a ZANU PF member.

Mangwana argued that Kasukuwere ceased to be a registered voter as he had been absent from his constituency for 18 consecutive months and should not be on the ballot paper.

The court case was postponed to 12 July 2023 to allow all parties to file their papers.

