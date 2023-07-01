Opposition Presidential Candidates Says To Use "Spiritual Intelligence" To Win Elections

Opposition Presidential Candidates Says To Use "Spiritual Intelligence" To Win Elections4 minutes ago
One of Zimbabwe’s presidential candidates for the 23 August elections, Blessing Kasiyamhuru said that he will harness his “spiritual intelligence” to win votes.
Kasiyamhuru, who leads the opposition Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP), is running for the presidency for a second time after getting 0.15% of the total vote cast in the 2018 presidential election.
Speaking in an interview with NewsDay, Kasiyamhuru his party is guided by Christian principles and values of ubuntu/hunhu. He said:
We are coming into this race for the second time because we owe it to current and future generations.
ZIPP is guided by Christian principles, values of ubuntu/hunhu and spiritual intelligence in spreading our messages as well as messages of peace in the campaign period, during and after the elections.
There are a lot of Zimbabweans out there who have the capacity to change the face of our economy within a short period of time.
What they only need is the spiritual intelligence to direct their efforts to the development of their country through fostering investment partnerships that benefit all citizens.
Kasiyamhuru is among 11 candidates for the presidential race. The other 10 candidates are President Emmerson Mnangagwa (ZANU PF), CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, exiled former Cabinet minister Savior Kasukuwere, MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora, National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku, Gwinyai Muzorewa of the United African National Congress, Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Trust Chikohora, Wilbert Mubaiwa and Harry Peter Wilson.
More: Pindula News