Police Dismiss Human Trafficking Social Media Post

Police Dismiss Human Trafficking Social Media Post5 minutes ago
Police in Bulawayo have dismissed social media reports that a man from the Barbourfields suburb was holding three schoolchildren at his home against their will.
A social media post stated that there was a man, Dalubuhle Ngwenya, who was involved in human trafficking.
The post also provided Ngwenya’s address, saying he was well connected with the police and he was not afraid of anyone.
However, the ZRP spokesperson in Bulawayo Province, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele dismissed the social media posts.
She told the Chronicle that police interviewed Ngwenya who said he suspects his ex-wife was behind the social media post. Said Asst Insp Msebele:
In response to the social media message on human trafficking which is circulating, police in Bulawayo did preliminary investigations and nothing detrimental was found.
The suspect Dalubuhle Ngwenya a male adult aged 42 years of Barbourfields was interviewed and stated that he is processing a divorce with his wife and he believes that the message is meant to discredit him…
The two girls are known. One of them is a stepdaughter to Ngwenya meaning that she is a daughter to his to-be ex-wife and once lived in that house and often comes to the house, ruling out the human trafficking offence.
Efforts are being made to locate the two girls and according to the investigations done the two teenagers are delinquents and mischievous.
Msebele warned members of the public against using social media to settle their personal scores or to settle their differences.
More: Pindula News