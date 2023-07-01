Suspects Use Hyena Teeth, Owl Feathers In Armed Robberies

The two traditional leaders who were allegedly found in possession of a wooden container with several hyena legs, two hyena teeth and owl feathers are Cephas Mlambo (52) and Clever Sithole (27).

The Sangomas allegedly exercised their spiritual “powers” to protect the suspected robbers from being caught by law enforcement agents.

The suspects were caught after their alleged crimes surfaced during fierce disagreements on how to share the loot.

ZRP spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Inspector Norbert Muzondo, confirmed the robberies and subsequent arrests.

He said Machape was a security guard at Delta Beverages’ Chipinge Depot when the incident happened, and was the mastermind of the robbery.

Muzondo also said Mahari, who was a cashier at Knowstics Group of Schools, was allegedly having an affair with one of the armed robbers and gave out information to the robbers. Said Muzondo:

Nine notorious robbers have been arrested so far. On June 16, detectives received information from the public, leading to the arrest of the accused persons. Information was leaked after fierce disagreements among the robbers on how to share their loot. During the course of the interviews, it was established that Edson (Machape) was the mastermind of the robbery at Delta Beverages in Chipinge. He was heavily involved in providing vital information to his accomplices. He feigned disarmament to facilitate the robbery process. During the follow-up, it was established that they shared proceeds among themselves, but some were not happy with their shares. During that period, we then received a tip-off, leading to their arrest. After the arrest of the robbers, police managed to interview them and established that they were also linked to the Knowstics Group of Schools robbery. Mahari, the cashier at Knowstics Group of Schools, allegedly had an affair with one of the robbers and facilitated the robbery.

The suspects last week appeared before Mutare regional magistrate, Tilda Mazhande, facing armed robbery charges.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to 03 July 2023.

Thom Nyatsuro prosecuted.

