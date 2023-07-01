Valerio Says UZA Candidates' Names Missing From ZEC Final List

Valerio Says UZA Candidates' Names Missing From ZEC Final List7 minutes ago
The opposition United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) party has approached the High Court for redress after a list of its candidates whose papers were approved in the nomination court did not appear in the Government Gazette published on 30 June 2023.
UZA president Elisabeth Valerio said the candidates’ papers were approved in nomination court and paid their fees but were rejected by ZEC.
Below is the list of UZA candidates whose names did not appear on ZEC’s final list of candidates for the 2023 general elections:
Elisabeth Valerio, Presidential Candidate
MANICALAND Candidates nominated for House of Assembly:
- Saul Chinyamunjiko, Buhera Central
- Collin Chirume, Buhera North
- Somebody Muchacha, Buhera South
- Yotam Jacob, Chipinge Central
- Alec Kaserera, Mutare South
- Tawanda Kadozora, Nyanga South
MIDLANDS Candidates nominated for House of Assembly:
- Lovemore Magaya, Gokwe Central
- Takwana Mavhurere, Gokwe Chireya
- Marvelous Muyezi, Gweru Urban
- Lyton Magwizi, Vungu
MASHONALAND CENTRAL Candidates nominated for House of Assembly:
- Casper Muzhona, Guruve South
- Denias Bako, Mount Darwin South
MASHONALAND WEST Candidates nominated for House of Assembly
- Gift Runozivei, Chegutu West
- Brian Kakurira, Chinhoyi
- Chadamoyo Mapuranga, Kadoma Central
- Batsirai Chongo, Hurungwe East
- Canfred Munhungeyi, Makonde
- Chamunorwa Maunga, Magunje
- Stephen Bwanali, Muzvezve
- Abraham Cheteni, Norton
- Shackem Madhaka, Sanyati
- Edwin Mudzviti, Zvimba East
- Sidney Denga, Zvimba West
Senators
- Member Museredza
- Norman Ngundu
- Ennie Gwaze
- Shiela Muzamhindo
- Dandajena Madyavanhu
Youth Quota
- Augustine Nkomo
More: Pindula News