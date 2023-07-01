Valerio Says UZA Candidates' Names Missing From ZEC Final List

7 minutes ago

The opposition United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) party has approached the High Court for redress after a list of its candidates whose papers were approved in the nomination court did not appear in the Government Gazette published on 30 June 2023.

UZA president Elisabeth Valerio said the candidates’ papers were approved in nomination court and paid their fees but were rejected by ZEC.

Below is the list of UZA candidates whose names did not appear on ZEC’s final list of candidates for the 2023 general elections:

