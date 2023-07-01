ZANU PF Uncontested In 92 Wards

There are over 4 800 candidates competing in the 1 878 wards that are contested. This is lower than 6 796 candidates in 2018, reported newZWire.

There are 637 candidates competing for the 210 seats in the National Assembly. In 2018, there were 1 648 candidates.

Nineteen (19) political parties took part in this election. In 2018, 55 political parties participated in the elections. There are just 10 independent candidates in the 210 seats.

One of the independent candidates, Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi, who was contesting the Gutu West constituency, died in a car crash on Thursday night.

There are only 70 female candidates out of 637, which is 11%. In 2018, there were 237 out of 1 648 candidates for National Assembly elections or 14.4%.

In 2018, four out of the 23 presidential candidates were female. In 2023, there are no female candidates after ZEC rejected Linda Masarira and Elisabeth Valerio’s nomination papers.

